PM worried about covid19 variant

Dr Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister says he is worried TT now has its first case of the UK covid19 variant.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Health advised that TT recorded its first such case.

It said the patient travelled from the UK.

The ministry said the presence of the variant was confirmed via a gene sequencing study of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI, which has been testing covid19 positive samples collected since September 2020.

On Thursday in Tobago, where he is campaigning with the PNM’s Tobago Council ahead of the January 25 THA election, Dr Rowley said he never stopped worrying about the virus’ impact on the country’s well-being.

“I have been worried from day one and I continue to be worried because you would have seen through the international news how easy it is to go from a comfort zone to calamity.”

Rowley also gave an update on the status of his own health after he checked himself into the West Shore Private Medical Hospital in Cocorite on January 8.

He had surgery to clear arteries leading to his heart and was discharged two days later.

Rowley said he is surviving and doing reasonably well.

“At my age, I am not a teenager anymore. I am not like you all. But I am still at work and I am pleased. I thank God for the opportunity to continue.”

The PM said although he has slowed down his regime, he still is not getting as much sleep as he requires.

He said as one gets older different health challenges arise.