PM wants THA $2.5 million zipline project completed

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the PNM meeting at Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough on Wednesday evening. - Jeff K Mayers

The Prime Minister has told PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine that one of her main priorities if elected Chief Secretary after the January 25 THA election, must be to restart the zipline project.

Addressing supporters at a PNM meeting at the Cyd Gray Complex in Roxborough on Wednesday evening, Dr Rowley dismissed the controversy surrounding the stalled project.

He said the project was approved by the THA and will have tremendous benefits for Tobago.

"I staunchly support the idea of a zipline. That will be a marketing idea that can compare with the Buccoo Reef as a marketing experience," he said.

The zipline project was initiated by former tourism secretary Davidson-Celestine, in 2015, at a cost of $2.5 million but has yet to get off the ground.

A 2016 auditor general management letter revealed the THA has little to show, so far, for the project other than rope. Davidson-Celestine has refused to accept blame for the project, noting it had barely started when she left office in 2017.