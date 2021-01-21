PM tells Davidson-Celestine: Build zipline ‘as THA chief sec’

LEADERS: PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley and leader of the party's Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine arrive at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, Tobago on Wednesday night. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Prime Minister has instructed PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to restart the stalled zipline project as one of her priorities if she becomes Chief Secretary after the January 25 THA election.

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine has accused Davidson-Celestine of wrongdoing in the acquisition of the zipline, based on the contents of a management letter from the Auditor General’s Department to the THA for the period ended September 2016.

Augustine, who raised the issue during a political meeting in Scarborough on January 10, claimed the letter highlighted violations in relation to the zipline.

Davidson-Celestine was the secretary for tourism and transportation at the time the project was sanctioned under the then Orville London-led THA in 2015.

Augustine also promised to launch a forensic audit into the zipline if he becomes chief secretary.

Davidson-Celestine, who is contesting the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat in the THA election, has denied any wrongdoing, saying the project had barely begun when she demitted office to take up the appointment as TT Ambassador to Costa Rica in April 2017.

The issue dominated the THA election campaign over the past week and a half.

But speaking at a PNM meeting, titled Focus on Tobago East Development, at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, on Wednesday night, Rowley defended Davidson-Celestine.

He also urged her to put the zipline project at the top of her agenda as chief secretary.

Recalling the project was approved by the THA, Rowley said: “The project was in its infancy when Tracy left here in April 2017. The project had just started. She never came back into assembly business until she won the leadership of the PNM and is now on her way to becoming chief secretary.

“And tonight (Wednesday), I want to tell Tracy Davidson one of the first things that you do when you become chief secretary, is to resurrect that project and get it done.”

Rowley, who recently had surgery to clear blocked arteries, believes the zipline will boost Tobago’s economy.

“What we are offering you in Tobago in that zipline is an experience for persons to come to the oldest nature reserve in the world. Main Ridge is the oldest nature reserve in the western hemisphere, declared a nature reserve in 1773.”

He added: “And today (Wednesday), I staunchly approve the idea that the THA should build a zipline so locals and foreigners could ride that zipline and experience the rain forest in Tobago as they can nowhere else in the world.

“That will be a marketing idea that will earn revenue in Tobago like no other. It will compete with Buccoo Reef as a tourist experience.”

In his address, Rowley chastised Augustine and economist Dr Vanus James for attempting to get votes for the PDP based on their allegations of wrongdoing in the zipline project.

James, he said, cited over 40 violations in the Auditor General’s report.

“I see Farley calling himself and educator and Vanus is an economist. And I see the two of them, along with Duke but ignore Duke…..the two of them trying to get Tobago people to believe (the report), they will vote for them to run Tobago affairs because they would have convinced you that Tracy has some question to answer because the issue is in the Auditor General’s report.”

Rowley said Augustine and James are not truly concerned about Tobago’s development.

“The issue in Tobago is not an issue of development, programmes, projects or your interest. The whole campaign on the other side is that Tracy should be held accountable for $2.5 million that Tracy thief in Tobago.”