Khan: Expect rough 2021 but good 2022 for Trinidad and Tobago energy industry

Franklin Khan -

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Franklin Khan assured that 2022 will be a good one for the Trinidad and Tobago energy industry, but the country will first have to face a challenging 2021.

He made the assurance during a press conference revealing the results of a 2019 audit of the TT gas reserves done by oil and gas consultancy agency Ryder Scott.

Khan, taking from the audit, said results showed that between 2016 and 2019, TT experienced an upward trend of technically recovered resources (TRR) being acquired. So much so that in 2019, TT acquired a 113 per cent recovery of its proven and developed reserves.

Khan said the audit confirmed three unbroken years of growth in TT’s gas resources. Gas production remained relatively flat between 2018 and 2019.

He added that there were several upcoming projects that could give TT access to thousands of millions of square cubic feet (mscf) of natural gas on a daily basis.

He said, from the first quarter in 2022 to as far as 2026, projects would consistently be started ny companies like BHP, which will be starting its Ruby project in early 2021. That project would provide up to 150 mscf per day. Also BP's Matapal project would have a capacity of 300 mscf per day.

He added, “The Manatee Project from Shell, which was the successful de-linking of the Loran-Manatee unitisation treaty in Venezuela, is carded for 2024 into 2025.”