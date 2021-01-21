Garcia scores again for AEK Athens

Levi Garcia -

TT footballer Levi Garcia continued his rich run of form scoring the second goal for AEK Athens in the Greek Cup, on Wednesday.

Garcia found the back of the net in the 88th minute to seal the victory for AEK Athens over Apollon Smyrnis at the Spiros Louis Olympic Stadium.

Damian Szymanski gave AEK Athens an early lead in the seventh minute.

On January 14, Garcia converted a free kick to help AEK Athens defeat Aris 1-0 in a Greece Super League contest.