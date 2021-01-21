Fake cop granted bail in Siparia

Robin Krishna Mahabir, 58, was granted $10,000 bail when he appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Wednesday charged with impersonating a police officer. Police went to his Egypt Village, Chaguanas, home where they found his car outfitted with a radio and police swivel lights. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A 58-year-old Chaguanas man was granted bail when he appeared before a Siparia magistrate on Wednesday charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer.

Police said Robin Krishna Mahabir appeared before magistrate Aden Stroude in the Siparia magistrates court. He was granted $10,000 bail and was told to return to court on February 16.

Police said Mahabir was arrested last Friday when he went to the Siparia police station claiming to be an inspector.

Officers at the station asked to see his police identification badge, but he told them he did not have one.

Officers from the Special Operations Response Team and the Siparia CID went to Mahabir's home at Egypt Village, Endeavour, where they found a shortwave radio and police swivel lights installed on his car.

Siparia police charged him on Monday.