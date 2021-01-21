Cops seize shotgun shells, marijuana in Belmont
Police seized marijuana and shotgun ammunition in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.
At an abandoned house in Gonzales, they found 19 shotgun cartridges and three kilograms of marijuana.
No one was arrested.
Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force led by Snr Supt Nobbe, ASP Cumberbatch and supervised by Sgt Alexander and Cpls Sookhoo, Huggins, St Bernard and Duncan were involved.
Enquiries are continuing.
Comments
"Cops seize shotgun shells, marijuana in Belmont"