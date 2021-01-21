Cops seize shotgun shells, marijuana in Belmont

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force pose near three kilograms of marijuana and 19 shotgun shells seized at an abandoned house in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police seized marijuana and shotgun ammunition in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.

At an abandoned house in Gonzales, they found 19 shotgun cartridges and three kilograms of marijuana.

No one was arrested.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force led by Snr Supt Nobbe, ASP Cumberbatch and supervised by Sgt Alexander and Cpls Sookhoo, Huggins, St Bernard and Duncan were involved.

Enquiries are continuing.