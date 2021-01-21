Cops seize gun, ammo in Tunapuna

Police found a pistol and two sets of ammunition on Wednesday afternoon in Tunapuna.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force West targeted several suspected drug blocks in St Joseph and Tunapuna from around 4 pm.

They went to St John's Road and found the gun with seven rounds of ammunition near the home of a shooting suspect.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Montrichard, ASP Goggins and Insp Pitt, with field operations by Sgt La Pierre and Cpl Superville.