Arima robbery victim has throat slit, stabbed 18 times

Stock photo

A 31-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed and his throat slit during a robbery in Arima on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man, who is believed to be from the Crossings in Arima, went to a store at Hugh Seepersad Lane, off Beckles Lane, at around 12.45 pm when two men came in and announced a robbery.

They took some money from the man before attacking him.

They then made a phone call telling someone to pick them up before they left the store.

The Arima municipal police were called and took the wounded man to hospital. Police said he man was listed in stable condition.

Arima CID are continuing enquiries.