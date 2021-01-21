Arima man found dead in car

File photo

Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old Arima man on Wednesday afternoon.

They said Arima police were told at around 3.30 pm that a man was unresponsive in his car on the Eastern Main Road at Maturita Village, Arima.

They found Daniel Boodhoo sitting in the driver's seat of his white Honda Accord.

An ambulance was called but a district medical officer declared Boodhoo dead.

Investigators said Boodhoo's body had no marks of violence and suspect he had a heart attack. A post-mortem is expected to be done on Friday.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.