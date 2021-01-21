APT James makes maiden voyage to Tobago

The APT James fast ferry entering the Port of Scarborough. - Jeff K Mayers

The APT James fast ferry left the Port of Port of Spain at 10 am on Thursday for its maiden voyage to Tobago.

It got to Tobago at around 1 pm.

Ministers of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan; Tourism and Culture Randall Mitchell; Youth Development and National Service Fitzgerald Hinds; Communications Symon de Nobriga; and Public Administration Allyson West were on board.

At the Scarborough Port, a short commissioning ceremony was to be hosted by members of the Tobago House of Assembly and the Prime Minister.

By noon the boat had completed half of the two-and-a-half-hour journey without difficulties. After the smooth start, however, the sailing became a little rough during the second hour of the trip.

National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (Nidco) chairman Herbert George, who was also on board the ferry, told Newsday he was relieved the vessel was about to be handed over to Tobago.

"We anticipate it will provide comfortable service to the people of TT. But one thing we must do is ensure it's maintained."

The vessel arrived in Trinidad and Tobago two weeks ago. It was built by Austal, an Australian ship-building company, for US$73.55 million.

The APT James can hold 926 passengers and 250 cars and can travel at up to 37.5 knots.