20 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health recorded 20 new covid19 cases on Thursday.

There are now 343 active cases.

The new cases reflect samples taken between January 18 and 20.

The 4pm update on Thursday said of the 20 new cases, one is a recently repatriated national.

There have been 133 deaths.

The total number of cases to date is 7,450, with 6,974 patients recovered.

There are 41 patients in hospitals and six in step-down facilities. State quarantine facilities are housing 226 patients and the number in self-isolation is now 276.

The update said the total number of people tested to date is 79,908. Of these tests, 36,607 were done at private facilities.