Woman held for Couva robbery by menace

A 33-year-old Palmiste woman was collared by Couva CID in an attempted “robbery by menace” during a sting operation in Couva on Tuesday.

Police said last Sunday, the victim made a report to the Couva Police Station that he had been robbed and one of the suspects, a woman from Thompson Road, Palmiste, demanded that he pay her more money.

Fearing for his life, the victim agreed and was later instructed to meet the suspect at the Unipet compound in Mc Bean Village, Couva.

He followed the instructions but was closely followed by Couva CID officers, led by acting Sgt Badree.

When the transaction was made, police descended on the suspect, who was searched. The illegally gained cash was identified by its serial numbers. The suspect was then arrested and taken to the Couva police station.