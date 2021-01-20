WI lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (L) is clean bowled off Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the first one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. (AFP PHOTO) -

A disappointing batting performance led to West Indies falling by six wickets to Bangladesh in the opening match of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series in Dhaka, on Wednesday.

West Indies, missing several of its senior players, could only manage 122 all out in 32.2 overs.

Kyle Mayers showed some resilience with a knock of 40 off 56 deliveries which included four fours and one six.

Rovman Powell was the only other batsman to past 20 as he contributed 28 to the total. West Indies captain Jason Mohammed was the next best batsman with 17.

West Indies were 115/5 in the 30th over, but could only add seven runs for the remaining five wickets.

Bowling for Bangladesh, spinner Shakib Al Hasan was the chief destroyer with 4/8 in 7.2 overs.

Medium pacer Hasan Mahmud snatched 3/28 in six overs and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2/20 in six overs.

More than ten West Indies players chose not to tour Bangladesh because of covid19, personal fears or personal reasons. Those players include ODI captain Kieron Pollard and Test captain Jason Holder.

In reply, Bangladesh posted 125/4 in 33.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bangladesh captain and opener Tamim Iqbal cracked 44 off 69 deliveries with seven fours to lay the foundation for his team’s victory.

Al Hasan pitched in with 19 and Mushfiqur Rahim ended unbeaten on 19.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was the best bowler with 3/26 in ten overs.

The second match will bowl off at 1.30 am on Friday TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 122 (32.2 overs) – Kyle Mayers 40, Rovman Powell 28, Jason Mohammed 17; Shakib Al Hasan 4/8, Hasan Mahmud 3/28, Mustafizur Rahman 2/20 vs BANGLADESH 125/4 (33.5 overs) (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 19 not out, S Al Hasan 19, Akeal Hosein 3/26 – BANGLADESH won by six wickets