Tourism minister to meet Asa Wright board next week

Locked gates at the Asa Wright Nature Centre in Aripo. - ROGER JACOB

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell is expected to meet the board of the Asa Wright Nature Centre next week to review its proposal for keeping the wildlife reserve operational.

Mitchell made the statement in response to an urgent question in the Senate on Tuesday. He said the centre, like other tourism operators and accommodation providers, has had its revenue model significantly disrupted on account of covid19 and the closure of the borders.

“To its credit, the Asa Wright trust has kept its workers employed until its recent closure which, I am told, is temporary until the borders are reopened and travel resumes.

“I spoke to a member of the board who indicated that of paramount importance is the maintenance and security of the wildlife sanctuary, so they (board members) have promised to submit their proposed requirements to me next week. We will sit and discuss how we can secure and maintain the premises.”

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat said the centre only liases with his ministry for certain events.

“From time to time the centre has reached out to me for arrangements for their birding visitors to have access to ministry facilities like the former Aripo livestock station and even assistance with finally getting reliable internet access at the centre, which was achieved in October 2018 with the support of TSTT.

“We also liaise on matters of mutual interest like birds and bats especially when there are research expeditions.”

The centre recently announced its decision to shut its eco-lodge owing to the closure of the borders and limited physical movement as a result of the covid19 pandemic.