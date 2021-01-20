Rowley campaigning in Tobago

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley. -

The Prime Minister is in Tobago campaigning with the People’s National Movement (PNM), ahead of the January 25 THA election.

Today, Dr Rowley will officially receive the APT James at the Port of Scarborough at 1pm.

The APT James is one of two fast ferries bought by the government to service the seabridge. The other, the Buccoo Reef, is expected to arrive within the next two months.

Rowley is also expected to deliver the feature address at the event, which will be attended by Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Tonight, Rowley and PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine will also address an event titled Focus on Tobago West Development at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground.

A statement from the PNM’s Tobago Council said Friday has been designated Red Day. This event takes place at the Scarborough Esplanade.

It said a youth rally will be held on Saturday from 6pm at Parade Grounds, Bacolet.

A motorcade throughout Tobago from 8 am culminates the campaign on Sunday.

Government sources told Newsday Rowley is fit enough to support the Tobago Council in its bid to retain the THA. The PNM controls ten of the 12 seats in the THA.

On January 8, the PM went to the West Shore Private Hospital in Cocorite, where, after it transpired he had heart problems, he had surgery to clear blocked arteries. He was discharged on January 10.