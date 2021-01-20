Pan Trinbago honours ‘Boogsie’

Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, left, with Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Senator Randall Mitchell, centre and Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, right. -

PAN TRINBAGO honoured Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, leader of HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, who was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of the West Indies during a virtual ceremony on January 12.

The popular pannist and arranger was moved to tears at the celebration which was held at the VIP Lounge of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on January 15.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Sen Randall Mitchell commended “Boogsie” for his contribution to the steelband. Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello and Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez also attended the event.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore addressed guests and tributes were paid to Sharpe who was presented with a plaque.

An emotional Sharpe, who has been Phase II’s arranger for many years and has won seven Panorama titles, thanked everyone for their support.

Some of Sharpe’s family who were there to share in the tribute included sons Aswaad and Din; daughter, Ashleigh; and their mom, Nikki Borde; John Hadad, CEO of HADCO and Phase II’s sponsor; Terry Bernard, captain of Phase II; and representatives from Pan Trinbago’s regions.