No-confidence motion is timely

THE EDITOR: It would seem that the recent call by the Opposition for the Minister of National Security to resign immediately is very timely and appropriate. Right now, it appears that the country is in an uncontrolled tailspin whereby if not all, then many arms of National Security are in trouble.

We have heard of the TTPS having issues with a lack of vehicles and other equipment necessary for conducting their business of enforcing law and order. It was strange when last year, Commissioner of Police Griffith backed down from a war of words with the Prime Minister over who gives the orders in the service. Did certain individuals in the top echelons of National Security have anything to do with this? Time will tell.

The Prison Service has issues at present with PPE gear and compensation for work done in the past. Unfortunately, the minister is still stuck in a time warp where he is still saying, "We inherited that from a previous administration." It seems as though someone has to remind him that the "previous administration" now is the same administration he is a part and parcel of.

Life guards are complaining about their conditions of work and also about a lack of gear to do their jobs, the Fire Service is fed-up of asking for better conditions and the Coast Guard is receiving blows from many quarters for failing to secure our coastline with more and more illegal migrants breaching our porous borders.

It would seem as though the Minister of National Security is either turning a blind eye to the many woes in his ministry or is spending all of his time trying to keep our own fellow overseas Trinbagonians out, much to the dismay of their family members. The obvious bias toward certain individuals allowed to exit and re-enter the country is very disturbing.

With this present scenario and the grave importance of this ministry in securing our sovereignty and safety, it would be wise if the minister think seriously about resigning and allowing someone more capable and experienced to fill this post.

WKS HOSEIN

