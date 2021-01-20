Mother, daughter, friend admit to killing St Augustine man

A mother, her daughter and a family friend on Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing a St Augustine man in 2006.

Gewan Pardassie, Ramdaye Ramlal and her daughter Kareen Ramlal appeared virtually before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas during a virtual hearing from the Golden Grove and the Women’s prison.

They are charged with killing Anil Jadoo at his Deokiesingh Street, St Augustine home on May 3, 2006.

Jadoo’s body was found by a relative. He died from blunt force trauma to the skull and brain, according to autopsy reports.

The facts of the murder were not read out at Wednesday’s hearing since prosecutors Indira Chinebas and Ambay Ramkelawan said they needed instructions to discontinue a conspiracy to murder charge against the three accused.

Prior to the charge being read out to them, and them entering their guilty pleas, St Clair-Douglas questioned the two women on their intention to admit to the killing.

He explained that bio-social and probation reports gave the impression that they were denying responsibility for the murder.

“If you are denying, then you should not plead guilty,” the judge advised.

Each of the women said they understood that by pleading guilty to the charge of felony murder, they were agreeing they were responsible for the crime.

After the indictiment was read out to them separately, all three then pleaded guilty and the matter was adjourned to February 4, when their attorneys will each make a plea in mitigation on their behalf.

Representing the three are attorneys Selwyn Mohammed, Ulric Skerritt, Colin Selvon, Ravi Rajah, and Michelle Gonzalez.