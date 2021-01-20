Man fined $20,000 for 2007 $80 robbery, wounding

A week after his confederate was found not guilty of wounding a neighbour in an alleged robbery over a decade ago, a South Oropouche man was fined $20,000 by a judge for his role in the crime.

Joanndy Ovid pleaded guilty on Wednesday to robbing Ramesh Mungroo of $80 and a cellphone while using violence on September 2, 2007, close to where they lived.

His co-accused Roger Ragoopath was found not guilty last Tuesday by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds . He was before her at a virtual judge-alone trial.

Both men ran a cut-throat defence, each accusing the other of committing the act. At his trial, Ragoopath said hours before the incident, Mungroo tried to molest him at a play park in the area.

Ragoopath and Ovid were both 15 at the time. Ragoopath said he told his friend and they agreed to confront Mungroo.

He admitted Ovid and Mungroo had a scuffle and claimed he ran away when he saw Mungroo was bleeding from a wound to his neck. Ragoopath denied robbing Mungroo or slicing his throat.

Ovid told police it was Ragoopath who cut Mungroo’s throat after grabbing him by the neck and robbing him.

In a statement he gave to the police, Mungroo, who died before the matter got to trial, identified Ovid as the man who “cut me.”

After he was identified, Ovid escaped from custody, He was re-arrested in October last year, while Ragoopath was on trial. An attempt was made to abort Ragoopath’s trial so that both men could face the court together. Ramsumair-Hinds refused and Ragoopath’s trial went ahead, while Ovid opted to plead guilty.

His attorney, public defender Candace Nanton, said he was a fisherman and the father of a three-year-old, with another on the way. His common-law wife has asthma and suffers from seizures and he was the proud owner of his own boat engine. She asked the court to consider his age at the time and that since then he has not committed any offences, nor was he the mastermind of the attack, which was not premeditated.

In her sentencing, Ramsumair-Hinds said she took into account his age, but noted that the incident involved both men and involved a crime of opportunity. She said although the sum of $80 was almost nominal, it was still robbery with the use of violence causing a serious injury to Mungroo’s throat, before he was left for dead on the side of the road.

She said had it not been for the police, it could have turned out differently for Mungroo.

“It is serious,” she declared.

In going through her options, she said the case was not deserving of a bond because of the passage of time and that Ovid has not continued to act violently since then, but appeared to have controlled the way he managed conflicts.

But, Ramsumair-Hinds stressed a conviction must be recorded and considered a fine an appropriate punishment to signal to Ovid and society that a mere pat on the back of the hand was highly inappropriate a sentence, even when dealing with offenders who were minors when the crime took place.

She gave Ovid until April 1 to pay the first $10,000 and until August 2 to pay the other half, saying “he has to feel it.”

“It has to cost him something. The consequences must be felt…there has to be effort on his part if I am consider that he pays his debt to society,” she said when Nanton asked for six months to pay the fine. If he fails to pay the first half by April 1, he will serve two years’ hard labour.

Ramsumair-Hinds also bemoaned the length of time the matter took to reach the trial stage. She said lengthy delays affected the court’s ability to properly convict and sentence the guilty, or acquit the innocent. She also said the deterrent effect of a sentence was lost because of the deductions that had to be made for time spent in prison.

“Even a deterrent to him is difficult when we have delays. There must be an intensity and passion to arrest the backlog and delays,” she said.