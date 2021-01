Let me in, I've been vaccinated

THE EDITOR: To whom it may concern: I am a Trinidad citizen living in the United States and would like to visit my mother. She is 95 years with her birthday coming up in March. Her health is fading and her grandchildren would like to visit her in May. I've gotten the vaccine and so too the children. What is the future outlook for travelling? Any suggestion would greatly be appreciated.

LAMBERT GIBSON

Via e-mail