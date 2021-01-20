Hello, hello? I want to come home

THE EDITOR: To the powers that be: The Ministry of National Security.

I want to visit my father who is elderly and whom I have not seen in nearly a year due to the covid19 pandemic. I have followed the guidelines to file the exemption and every time I have attempted to call to find out the status of my application, I speak to an operator at the Ministry of National Security who then directs me to a non-working voicemail/a voicemail that is not accepting messages.

This is very frustrating and needs to be corrected immediately. There has to be some recourse for people wanting to return to Trinidad for various reasons, mine being the need to visit and take care of my elderly father.

I am unable to secure a Trinidadian passport even though my parents are Trinidadian and this may also add to my exemption problems. It would nice to have a response from the Ministry of National Security and be rescued from this limbo I am currently in. I need help! As do many others who need to return to Trinidad. Please advise.

J. ANTHONY

Daughter of Dr Michael Anthony

Via e-mail