Four arrested for burglaries

FOUR men were arrested in two separate exercises in relation to two cases of burglary in the North Eastern Division on Tuesday.

In the most recent case, two men from Morvant were held after surveillance at a house in the area. Police reported that between 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, officers saw the men at the house at Romain Lands, Morvant. They were suspected of breaking into a house at Maracas, St Joseph on January 15.

When officers searched the house they found stolen jewellery and electronics.

In the second matter, police arrested two men after the Cyber Crime Unit tracked a stolen cellphone to a house in Beetham Gardens.

Police said the cellphone and other items were stolen from a home along Don Miguel Road, San Juan on January 12. The men were held on Tuesday and are assisting police with other similar offences which took place in the area.

Both exercises were coordinated by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj along with Supt Alexander and ASP Pariman. Inspector Bharath supervised the exercises with Sgt Mitchell and corporals Gordon, Dhill and Balram making the arrests.