Fire destroys El Socorro warehouse, threatens nearby homes

This still from a video by Roger Jacob shows a firetruck arriving at the scene of the fire. - Roger Jacob

AN early morning fire at a warehouse in El Socorro has left several workers unemployed and nearby homes partially destroyed.

Fire officials were alerted to the blaze at Chrome Furnishers Limited at 5.55 am Wednesday.

By the time they arrived the warehouse fire had spread to nearby houses and officers were on the scene up to 10 am trying to extinguish the blaze.

Resident Elisha Bocas told the media many of the homeowners were lucky to be alive as they were asleep when the blaze happened.