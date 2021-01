D'Abadie woman mauled to death by her own dog

Rottweiller stock photo source pixabay.com

A 56-year-old woman is dead after her pet dog attacked her at her D'Abadie home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gaytrie Chanderpaul was about to give the Rottweiler a treat at her Andrew Lane home when the dog attacked her.

A relative took Chanderpaul to the Arima Hospital, where she died around 7.45 pm

Northern Division police are continuing enquiries.