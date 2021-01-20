Cabinet still debating WASA report

WASA's ST Joseph compound. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

GOVERNMENT is continuing its deliberations about possible reform at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

A Cabinet-appointed committee was tasked last year with reviewing WASA's operations. The committee, which included Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, was supposed to submit its report on November 30.

Newsday was informed on Wednesday by government officials that the report was "was submitted on December 11 to the Prime Minister."

Officials said the matter was still being deliberated before Cabinet and the country will be informed after it is finished with its deliberations.

During a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives last October, Gonzales underscored the need for the entities under his charge to demonstrate greater efficiency in the delivery of their respective services.

Gonzales said no decision had been taken as yet regarding any restructuring at WASA. He reminded them that it was public knowledge that he was chairing a committee reviewing WASA's operations and the Prime Minister had instructed that committee to report back to Cabinet by November 30.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert supported Gonzales. "One way or the other, we have to reduce the annual subvention to WASA because the country cannot afford it. So there is no point in putting $2 billion inside of there."

In his budget presentation in the House on October 5, Imbert said the committee that Gonzales chairs would submit a report with recommendations "with respect to the levels of investments adequate to the needs of an efficient water supply."

He said tariff reviews would be considered for WASA and the TT Electricity Commission.