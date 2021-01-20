bmobile saved my Trini identity

THE EDITOR: The context of this letter may seem silly or trivial to some, but you never can tell how the littlest of things can affect you.

Having been denied entry to my country for the past ten months due to the policy our government has adopted in response to the ongoing pandemic, I haven't used my T&T telephone number at all. As a result my number was disconnected due to inactivity, which is well within the phone company's policy.

I've had the same phone number for most of my adult life. I never realised that this number had become part of my identity. I began to panic, feeling as if another of the fine threads that kept me bound to my beloved twin island nation, had been cut. I felt as though I was that much further removed from my home and my identity as a Trinbagonian.

I immediately contacted bmobile via their online help service. At first I got their standard response that the number had been identified for recycling and they were sorry for the inconvenience. At that point I did something I haven't done as an adult, I begged.

I felt that I had to put more effort into reclaiming a part of my identity I never knew existed before today. Several very respectful e-mails later, the kind folk at bmobile made an exception in my case, restored my number and informed me on how to keep it active.

The relief that washed over me was palpable. Thank you to all those involved in the help process at bmobile, you made this displaced Trini feel a little closer to home.

NICHOLAS CLEGHORN

Trini with a phone connection