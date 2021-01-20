Beach patrol a good move by CoP

THE EDITOR: The move by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to institute a stronger police presence at the nation’s popular beaches is another step in the right direction as we seek to minimise or stop the spread of covid19 especially since we are now seeing a rise in infection cases probably due to the Christmas season.

I note with some concern that there seems to be more gatherings of people trying to have their own mini Carnival season and this is something I feel should be closely monitored by those in authority.

The police must be commended for this increase in beach patrols because these traditionally popular liming and gathering spots can be the catalyst for super spreader events – something none of us would want for our country.

From my observations many beachgoers are not wearing face masks while out of the water. I visited a beach in West Trinidad recently and this was quite noticeable all around. This should not be permitted and once out of the water, people should immediately put on their face masks especially if they intend to mingle with others.

If I can recall, wearing your mask while out in public is a part of the public health rules and could an attract a fine of $1,000. So why are people not adhering to the rules? If protocols are not followed, the virus can spread, simple. Again, I would like to commend the TTPS for these beach patrols and also implore beachgoers to please wear your face masks when you come out of the water.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan