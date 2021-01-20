Another death, 15 new covid19 cases

File photo

The Ministry of Health recorded one death and 15 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

At present there are 332 active cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

The new cases reflect samples taken between January 17 and 19.

The 4pm update on Wednesday said of the 15 new cases, one is a recently repatriated national.

There have now been 133 deaths.

The total number of positive cases since March is 7,430 with 6,965 patients recovered.

There are 40 patients in hospitals and five in step-down facilities. There are 312 patients in state quarantine facilities and 272 people in self-isolation.

The update said the total number of people tested to date is 79,693, and of these tests, 36,607 were done at private facilities.