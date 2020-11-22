Josephine's sweet snacks by Salybia shoreline a must

Josephine Lett with her baskets of goodies at Salybia Beach, Toco. - Darren Bahaw

For the past 40 years, Josephine Lett has satisfied the sweet-tooth craving for visitors of Salybia Beach, in Toco with her home-made goodies she sold from woven baskets as she traipsed across the shore.

Lett, 65, better known as "Toco Icon," travelled from Grenada in 1978, and settled at Morne Cabrite Road, in Toco. She said she fell in love with area as it reminded her of her own home town in the Spice Isle.

Lett says it makes her happy to meet people everyday and rejoices when she encounters someone who would have bought sweets from her as a child as they reconnect after many years.

The mother of two said she has never worked for anybody in her life and credits her husband, a licensed electrician, for his support in the family-run business.

Daily she makes sugar cake, toolum, sponge cake with common fowl eggs, sweet bread, red mango, bene ball, paw paw ball, fudge, cassava pone, sea moss punch, among other snacks which she carries in two baskets in her arms.

She also has a shop on one side of the beach where she has a variety of other goods.

But Lett said she started off selling by walking along the shore and meeting people and she would continue doing so.

She said the pandemic helped her come up with new innovative ideas to market her products and whenever she visits Grenada she catches on new tourism products which she develops for TT.

She lamented the destruction of the trees and erection of numerous shacks at the beach front off Galera Road saying that it had sadden her tremendously.

"It used to be a paradise but now it is a wasteland," she said.

Video of Josephine Lett also known as "Toco Icon" speaking with Newsday journalist Darren Bahaw.