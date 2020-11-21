Uncloaking the invisibility of men

Culture Matters

MASCULINITY, vulnerability. Dominance, insecurity. Fearlessness, fragility. Predator, defender.

What does it mean to be a man in the 21st century? Is there a universal definition of manhood, or is it a factor of time, place, race and the politics of power? Are men visible enough in teaching our boys to be men? With so many boys being raised by women, how may we provide single mothers of boys with insights into raising a male child?

These are just some of the questions in the narrative surrounding men. Since the 1960s there have been attempts to establish a day focusing on the challenges and achievements of men. In 1999, TT national Dr Jerome Teelucksingh was successful in establishing a day – November 19 – inspiring nations across the globe to develop educational programmes, engage in community outreach and dialogue about the needs of men.

The global movement celebrating men has been expanding, founded on the admiration that Dr Teelucksingh felt for his own father. The day “encourages men to teach the boys in their lives the values, character and responsibilities of being a man.” Twenty-one years later, these objectives are still relevant.

Although measures such as allowing paternal leave is important, we must fully integrate men into society. Just last year, Rhondall Feeles, president of the Single Fathers Association of TT, complained again about the “lack of statistics on men in relation to their children, domestic challenges, mental health, suicide rate and other male-related issues.”

Certainly, the issue is a complicated one. Too many of us have negative experiences of men, from abandonment to intimate partner violence and being invisible in the lives of their children. While it is true that, statistically, gender-based violence is overwhelmingly about dysfunctional male behaviour towards women, we are recognising that men are also victims of intimate partner violence. They are still denied parenting rights because of societal norms that favour women to deliver child care. Often, men suffer depression in silence. Globally, the suicide rate amongst men is extremely high.

Perhaps key to all of these is the first objective Dr Teelucksingh identified for the commemoration – improving gender relations between men and women. Although the sexes do communicate differently and often have varied approaches to intimacy, it appears that we are not so unlike when it comes to emotional needs. Contrary to what we have been told, “...researchers have repeatedly concluded that gender differences in social-emotional and cognitive skills have been greatly exaggerated.”

This is another way of saying that separate expectations of men and women are largely a creation of society. We invented stereotypes such as "men do not cry" or "girls must be seen and not heard," and cling to outdated views on gender norms.

Artists are an essential part of the movement shaking the foundations of such views. Visual artists are creating artwork challenging gender stereotypes, in particular traditional notions about the invincibility of men.

Nicholas Amfo-Gyamera and Will Adoasi founded the podcast King’s Talk Live to “share in our vulnerabilities, our strengths, and learn from each other. We want to be able to guide our sisters, queens and daughters. But first, we need to speak to like-minded men and know that we are not by ourselves, we have each other to lean upon...” Locally, we hold webinars and other activities.

These are a start, but it is not enough. In TT, one female activist spoke passionately about how we have almost normalised silencing the voices of men. In 2020, Dr Teelucksingh felt it was important to focus International Men’s Day on male heroes, the ones who quietly show up and do what is right, but who are rarely acknowledged for what they do. The men who are invisible.

So, what does it mean to be a man in the 21st century? Ancient traditions stressed the importance of male bonding, responsibility for family and passing down the wisdom of how to be a man from the adult male to the boy. Such rituals are critical to reclaiming how we function as a nation, to providing answers to many of the questions we have about manhood.

For all of us to progress, both genders must be empowered. More of us need to reach out to the men in our society and encourage them to use their voices. Encourage them to remove the cloak of invisibility and help other men to be present in the lives of their families and future generations of young men. Society needs the wisdom of men; we need them.

Dara E Healy is a performance artist, communications specialist and founder of the NGO, the Indigenous Creative Arts Network – ICAN