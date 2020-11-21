Thanks,Sprang

THE EDITOR: Dennis Hall, better known as Sprangalang, was honoured by naming the street to enter Skinner Park in San Fernando after him. Special thanks to Mayor Junia Regrello.

However, there are some people who you cannot please. It is damn if you do and damn if you don't.

Hall contributed immensely to the culture of TT. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge. He attended Naparima College.

Thanks for the knowledge and laughter, Sprangalang.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town