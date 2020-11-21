Sinanan on MovieTowne owner's criticism: Visions begin with dreams

The newly constructed and opened water taxi pedestrian overpass over Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan believes the new overpass ties in with the proposed rivitalisation of Port of Spain project. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan responded on Friday to criticism from businessman Derek Chin over plans to revitalise and develop the physical infrastructure of Port of Spain.

On Tuesday, Chin was reported as describing the government's plan to rejuvenate the capital as a "pipe dream," citing his own efforts to develop the "Streets of the World" initiative at Invaders Bay, ten years ago.

He said a lot more consultation was needed.

Speaking during the opening of the water taxi pedestrian overpass on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Sinanan said while he respected Chin's success and understanding of business, he was disappointed in his remarks about the project.

Sinanan also quoted civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a dream"

speech, saying vision and developments always began as dreams.

"The comments in my opinion did not do any justice to the vision for Port of Spain, and I just want to remind Mr Derek Chin that it was Martin Luther King Jr in his speech who said he had a dream.

"The impression that he (Chin) gave was that this Port of Spain development project was just a dream. Without a dream nothing is possible. That dream translates to a vision and that vision for Port of Spain started a long time ago with Dr Eric Williams and this is why today we can boast of having this project as one of the more modern projects in the Caribbean.

"I admire him because he took his MovieTowne brand to the entire Caribbean, and I hope he will rethink his position and take part in the investing climate and be an investor."

Sinanan said the construction of the overpass would directly tie in to government's revitalisation programme and was confident it would be the first step in bringing the city to a more modern status.