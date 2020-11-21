Police look to CCTV footage to try and crack double-murder

POLICE are hoping CCTV footage taken from security cameras could provide crucial evidence that can lead to arrests in the double-murder on Thursday where a 38-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter were gunned down outside their home.

Rohini Sandy Khan and her daughter Stephanie, 19, died in full view of Khan’s other children aged one, four and seven. Stephanie’s 20-year-old boyfriend, a Venezuelan national, was also shot.

Police said the injured man called a friend for help and waited with the children until police including Snr Supt Simon and ASP Dipchan arrived.

The friend responded and took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment. He was later transferred to the hospital where he remained warded to late Friday.

Police from Central Division and the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) obtained CCTV footage and were said to be viewing video images on Friday evening. Sgt Elvin and PC Rahim are also involved in investigations.

Residents said Stephanie’s father, identified only as Steve, lives in the Tabaquite area. They said that the father of Rohini's three young daughters lives in Cunupia but visits the family regularly.

Rohini's ex-boyfriend Shaheed Mohammed, who lives in a house on the compound where she and her children lived, said the community is usually very quiet and he has no idea why people would murder the mother and daughter killed her. "She was a good person, a good mother. Stephanie worked at the shop with her," Mohammed said.

At Charlieville, where Rohini's father Teelackram “Ramesh” Ramharack live, he and other relatives had gathered to console each other and reminisce on the goods times past.

Rohini's step-mother Feroza Ramharack said Teelackram saw the news about a double homicide on social media and when he saw the address, he realised it was his daughter and granddaughter who were killed

"Sandy was a loving person and dedicated mother. She used to talk and laugh with everybody," Ramharack said. "Ramesh is taking the news very hard. He is not talking much. Last night we could not sleep. People were talking to him but he was just sitting and staring," Ramharack said.

Before opening the flower shop a few years ago, Rohini ran Khan's Barbecue n Grill House at the same location in Cunupia where the flower shop is located. Police have not yet determined a motive for the murders and no arrest has been made.