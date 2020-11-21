PM: No anxiety over dislocation in Port of Spain

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister on Friday criticised the Opposition UNC for trying to mislead the population into believing that the proposed revitalisation of Port of Spain will result in a major dislocation of people who currently live in the city.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Rowley said, "The Government spoke about a redevelopment of Port of Spain and made specific reference to specific locations.

"In anticipation of general obstruction and mischief-making, the relocation of persons has become a conversation of our friends across the board." Referring to the Piccadilly Regeneration Project, which marks the first phase of the overall revitalisation project, Rowley explained this project was developed through the Housing Development Corporation and was guided by a social survey.

"In conceptualising, HDC has identified a portion of the project site for first phase of the project and no resident will be displaced in that first phase."

After saying the Piccadilly project will jumpstart the redevelopment of East Port of Spain, Rowley said, "Within the second proposed phase, 13 households will be affected and these families will be accommodated in the phase one units, upon completion."

He explained that a rolling process will occur, in relocation, with the subsequent phases. Against this background, Rowley assured there is no need for any anxiety over the relocation of people who would be affected by the regeneration of East Port of Spain.

Observing that Moonilal did not seem to be paying attention to the details of the revitalisation project, which was announced on Monday, Rowley listed Memorial Plaza, the Powergen site and the Salvatori site as other areas targeted for redevelopment.

He also said the views of residents of East Port of Spain were well represented to the Government by their respective PNM MPs.

Speaking about the PoS revitalisation project at the Spotlight on Urban Development launch at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Monday, Rowley said, "This programme would improve and rehabilitate the capital city, restore its life and vibrancy, improve traffic circulation, enhance property values, discourage criminal activity, unlock private capital and stimulate the economy."