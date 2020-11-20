WoLF head 'extremely happy' as FIFA suspension lifted

Kenrick Hoyte -

INTERIM president of the TT Women’s League Football (WoLF) Kenrick Hoyte says he is "extremely happy" FIFA has lifted its suspension of the TT Football Association (TTFA). Now, he said, plans can soon be underway for training to resume ahead of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA Women's Under-17 World Cup in India, and the Under-20 edition in Costa Rica.

FIFA announced the lifting of the suspension in a media release on Thursday. The TTFA was banned on September 24 as its ousted executive refused to drop ongoing court matters against the world-governing body of football.

Hoyte, also a former women’s national team manager, said the women's teams last trained before the covid19 pandemic reached TT.

"Remember, we didn't have any league this year. So they really need to get themselves back into preparatory mode.

"Now that the news (of the lifting) came out, we are in contact with the other groups in the TTFA and we are going to start liaising with the coaches of the national teams to start getting them back out to training."

He said the WoLF executive will officially meet next Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

"So yes, we are back on track now and the girls will be happy. We already have our season carded to start in March of next year and we are now doing the calendar events. So now that we have that sorted out, we will get the 2021 calendar from FIFA so we can start planning."