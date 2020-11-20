Two held with marijuana in Port of Spain

Police seized $4,069 in cash and a quantity of marijuana at a house in Picton Street, Port of Spain on Thursday. A 39-year-old man who was at the house at the time was arrested. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A police exercise on Wednesday led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of marijuana and a quantity of cash in Port of Spain.

A police media release on Thursday reported that members of the Inter Agency Task Force led by Sgt Taylor, acting Insp Branch and PCs Andrews, Taylor, Manley and Hernandez went to an abandoned building in George Street where they found 4.799 grammes of marijuana.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

Police then went to Picton Street where they found $4,069 in cash hidden in a plastic bag inside a washing machine and .555 grams of marijuana.

A 39-year-old man who was at home at the time was arrested.

In an unrelated incident PC Marcial was on Picton Street where he stopped and searched a 27-year-old man and found 67.9 grams of marijuana.

The man was arrested for the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.