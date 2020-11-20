Twenty-nine Venezuelans held in Erin

TWENTY-NINE Venezuelans were expected to be transported to a detention centre in Chaguaramas on Thursday night after trying to enter TT illegally.

The group, which mostly consisted of children, was being kept up to Thursday night at the Erin police station.

Reports said they were held on Tuesday by the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) as they made their way to Chatham Bay in a fishing boat.

Police said they tried to escape into some nearby bushes but were held by officers from the ERP team, South Western Division Task Force, and officers of the Point Fortin and Cedros charge rooms.

Four men, nine women and 16 children, between four months and 13 years were detained

Police said the group has been tested for covid19 and was expected to be quarantined in Chaguaramas.