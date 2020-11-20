Total Tennis Academy hosts inagural Tiebreak Tens tourney

Some of the women’s doubles players who took part in Total Tennis’ Tiebreak Tens tournament at St. Mary’s College courts over the weekend. At left is Total Tennis director Jerome Ward. - TOTAL TENNIS

TOTAL Tennis Academy hosted TT’s first-ever Tiebreak Tens Doubles tournament at the St Mary’s College Tennis Courts in Port-of-Spain over the weekend.

Tiebreak Tens is a format in which only tie-break matches are played. There are no games or sets, only tie-break matches and the winner is the first player to reach 10 points and lead by a margin of two.

It’s like the T20 of tennis, a quick and short format in round-robin style. Most other traditional rules of tennis are the same.

At the inaugural tourney, Carlista Mohammed and Denise Gordon were crowned champions of the Women’s Doubles. In the title match, Mohammed/Gordon defeated the sibling combination of Aeryn and Jada Daniel-Joseph 10-5.

In their respective semi-final meetings, the eventual victors ousted Cherry La Paix and Rhonda Mohammed 10-6 while the Daniel-Joseph siblings bettered the mother-daughter combination of Rachel and Osenyonye Nwokolo 10-8. Osenyonye is the number two ranked female in the country.

Additionally, the Open A crown was captured by Jerome Ward and Jaeda Daniel-Joseph. The pair defeated Jamal Alexis/Edward Laquis 10-4 to hoist the title. In the ‘semis’, Ward/Daniel-Joseph got past Akiel Duke and Carla Joseph 10-8 while Laquis/Alexis beat Luca Shamsi/Josh Gonsalves 10-7.

Meanwhile, siblings Alex and Shauna Chin copped the Open B doubles trophy by trumping Jacob Blanc/ Nathan Martin 10-7. The Chins progressed to the final by ousting Tyler Hart/Connor Hart 10-5 while Blanc/Martin advanced with a 10-6 victory over Dale and Daniel Rahaman.

The first-time tourney was an Open Pro Am event and was held under strict covid19 guidelines. This was also the first tournament held at the historic facility which remained unused for years.

Tennis was recently revived on the St. Mary’s courts owing to the recent lift of coronavirus restrictions by the Government.