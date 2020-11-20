Teen hit by stray bullet after shootout between bandit, cops

A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and a gunman in Bon Air on Thursday night.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol along Bon Air Circular, Arouca, at around 11.45 pm when they saw the teen and two men walking towards them.

As the police drove alongside the men, they saw one of them was holding a pistol with an extended magazine.

They called on him to drop the weapon, but he shot at them and ran away. Police shot back, but missed and he escaped.

The teenager, who took cover behind the police during the shootout, was hitt in the right shoulder.

The third man ran away.

Police took the boy to the Arima Hospital.

Arouca police are continuing enquiries.