Stallions sprinter Josiah Patrice murdered

Josiah Patrice in action at the NAAA Series 4 track meet, held at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima, on February 8, 2020, where he had set a new personal best for the 200 metres of 22.23 seconds. Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan - Dennis Allen/@TTGameplan

The local track and field fraternity is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Stallions Athletic Club sprinter Josiah Patrice, who was shot dead along Connector Road, Reform Village on Thursday evening.

He was employed as a bartender at Woodford Café in Chaguanas. Police are yet to determine a motive for the murder.

On February 8, Patrice placed seventh in a personal best time of 22.23 seconds in the men’s 200 metres at the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) Track and Field Series #4.

This was the NAAA’s last official meet held at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima before the nationwide lockdown, in mid-March, owing to the covid19 pandemic.

His 100m personal best time stands at 10.91.

Over the years, the sprinter competed with clubs such as Oasics, Petrotrin Pointe-a-Pierre and Stallions.

On Friday, a Stallions Athletic Club member said a statement on Patrice’s contribution to local track and field will be released soon.

NAAA president Ephraim Serrette confirmed the sad news but did not wish to officially comment until he had more information.