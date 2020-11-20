Second covid19 case at Hall of Justice

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

ANOTHER member of staff at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain has tested positive for covid19. Staff were told of the second positive case late Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the Judiciary in a statement said sanitisation of the building was completed after the first positive case was reported. The building remains closed to the public while primary contacts are traced and tested. The Judiciary said operations will continue to be conducted remotely and there will be no in-person hearings or activities.

All in-person service appointments which were scheduled for November 16-20 have been rescheduled and those who had appointments will be contacted by the various court offices. The Judiciary says it is working with the Health Ministry and all protocols for contact tracing and testing were being followed.

The public was also advised that the payment of cash bail, which was usually paid at the Hall of Justice, will now be facilitated at the Port of Spain magistrates’ court while other services such as e-filings and virtual hearings continue to be available. Last week, a member of staff at the clerk to the judges department tested positive for covid19. Newsday understands that a batch of employees, who are considered primary contacts, were tested at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday. However, those who need to contact the court can do so by e-mail or phone:

Court of Appeal

Email: hojcoa.response@ttlawcourts.org; Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2231, 2398, 2432.

High Court – Civil Division: Email: hojcv.response@ttlawcourts.org; Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2116, 2219.

High Court – Criminal Division: Email: hojcr.response@ttlawcourts.org; Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2117, 2247, 2248.

High Court – Probate: Email: hojpb.response@ttlawcourts.org; Telephone: (868) 223-1060 Exts. 2235, 2445, 2451, 2257, 2264.