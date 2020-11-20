MSP inmates start legal action against State over covid19

Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEYS for 509 prisoners on remand at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca have written to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi claiming their right to life is being infringed by the authorities' failure to protect them from covid19.

In a pre-action protocol letter, the prisoners, who are all members of the Justice Seekers Association, say they have not been convicted of any crime but are awaiting trial, in some cases mfor ore than 16 years.

They say this delay defies logic and reduces confidence in the justice system.

The letter, sent on their behalf by attorneys Antonya Pierre, Anthony Egbert, Farai Hove Masaisai and Sallian Holdip-Francis, identified breaches to right to life and equality of treatment because the prisoners are not being protected by the public health coronavirus regulations.

Pierre told Al-Rawi the current spread of covid19 at MSP was a result of the failure and refusal of the prison commissioner, the Health Minister and the Inspector of Prisons to ensure covid19 protocols are implemented at the prison.

She said the group has been denied the basic amenities of soap and water to sanitise properly, and are not allowed to use masks.

“The reason for this seems to be down to pure ignorance and arrogance of office holders (who) are supposed to protect against the loss of life but instead have placed little to no value on the lives of these human beings.”

The letter said there has been no running water in cells at the prison for the past year. Toilets cannot be flushed and prisoners are made to eat amid the smell and presence of human excrement.

Pierre said the prisoners are only given half a bar of blue soap and half of a red bar for each cell to last a month.

There is no hand sanitiser, and physical distancing is impossible when at least seven men occupy one cell, or even when they get their one-hour airing period.

The letter said since March, when TT recorded its first covid19 case, the prison had been sprayed once with a mist blower using bleach and water. Pierre also said prison officers have not been wearing masks, gloves or using hand sanitiser, but are only tested for body temperature when entering the prison.

In May, the group unsuccessfully filed for judicial review for the Prison Commissioner’s failure to implement proper protocols at MSP to prevent the spread of covid19. The refusal of leave has been filed and is expected to be heard next year.

In their challenge, the prisoners had asked for cleaning agents and protective wear so they can clean the cells themselves. They also asked for the cells to be professionally sanitised once a week and for prisoners to be tested for covid19 at regular intervals. They also wanted reusable/washable cloth masks and for prison officers to wear them at all times.

They have again asked for these, including a proposal for compensation for the breaches to their rights.

The letter also added that the Health Minister's failure to provide regulations for the prisons was unfair and unjustifiable ,since prisons are exempted from physical distancing and other provisions of the various public health regulations.

“Should regulations have been made which were applicable to the prisons, this would have curbed the entry of covid19 into the prisons.

The attorneys told the AG the State had a duty not to breach a prisoner’s rights.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 18 inmates at MSP tested positive for covid19 and 240 were put in isolation, while the prison was put in lockdown.

Earlier this week, the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights accused the government of not honouring its promise to take steps to reduce the spread of covid19 behind bars by releasing non-violent offenders,

In response Al-Rawi scolded the human-rights watchdog for “not paying attention.” He told Newsday hundreds of non-violent prisoners had been released to reduce overcrowding in the prisons.

A day later, on Tuesday, the Prison Officers’ Association questioned the AG’s information, saying he was being misled.

They wrote, “Our checks after seeing this story (have) proved the utterances to be untrue. Since the beginning of the covid19 outbreak and subsequent lock down (of TT) no inmate, remanded or otherwise, has been released from prison under any provision as a direct result of covid19.”

The association said many inmates go unrepresented, since the appointment of attorneys from the Public Defenders’ Office was “extremely slow.”

On those prisoners who had been released, they said the Commissioner of Prisons would have released those inmates who served the minimum time and who would have benefited from remission of their sentence for good behaviour. The association said the remission facility has not been altered because of covid19 and no inmate had been released after going before the Mercy Committee.

On April 16, Newsday reported that 121 prisoners were released after Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan gave the court a list of those who had been convicted of summary offences and sentenced to over a year in prison with 12 months remaining.