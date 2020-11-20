Medical Board gives Sawh until December 1 to explain

Dr Avinash Sawh, left, with his attorney Martin George at George’s office in Port of Spain last week. - ROGER JACOB

Attorney Martin George, who is representing Dr Avinash Sawh, says the Medical Board has given him until December 1 to give an explanation for a racist rant.

Sawh is facing possible disciplinary measures and a public backlash

Sawh was heard and confessed to making racist, obscene and discriminatory comments in voice messages which circulated on social media.

The San Fernando-based doctor has since apologised, but the Medical Board had written to him requesting an "explanation."

Sawh was given seven days to respond to five complaints – one of which was from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh – but asked for more time, until mid-December.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday morning, George said the board acknowledged receipt of the request and said Sawh has until December 1 to respond.

Asked how far Sawh and his attorney have got with writing the responses to each complaint, George said, "We are working on it."

When Newsday tried to contact the Medical Board by phone days ago, we were told to send an e-mail.

No response to the e-mail has yet been received.