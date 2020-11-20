Man shot dead behind Lara Stadium

Up to news time on Thursday police were at the scene of a murder which took place behind the Brian Lara Stadium in Taruba.

Reports said shortly after midday a driver using the Reform Connector Road spotted a man of mixed descent kneeling at the side of the road.

When he stopped to help, he found the man was covered in blood and had four gunshot wounds to the chest.

Gasparillo police were called, but by the time they arrived, the man was already dead.

Police said eight spent shells were found about a quarter-mile away from the body.

The victim had no forms of identification on him.

Homicide Region III and Gasparillo police are investigating.