Letters of discredit

BC Pires

THANK GOD IT’S FRIDAY

WHENEVER the world gets too ridiculous to take seriously, I cheer myself up by printing a few letters from the editor, an idea stolen from the 70s & 80s American National Lampoon satirical magazine. As always, I certify these letters are 100 per cent authentic because I made them up myself.

Sir

Everybody bawling whole year for me to open up TT again but, me ent dotish, I open Tobago! Now all-a-them hot-foot Trini will go Tobago! And Tobago will bounce back. And I could fix thing for my retirement. Also, me ent lifting a single covid19 restriction! Nobody cyar social-distance march round Parliament and chant anti-PNM slogan good if they wearing masks! I might be baldhead but I not blockhead.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley

Doing Everything by Remote

Except Control

Sir

Everybody who watch the CCTV veed-yo or read the “We come for the roti money” story in the papers only axing, well, how come them three bandit, one had gun, next one bolt-cutter, next one, cutlash, but that one fella dey was only talking on he cellphone during the whole home invasion? Well, that was me-self in the veed-yo and I telling you I had was to stay on the phone becaw it was a very important call! After we put down that wuk, if nobody didn’t shoot we, we was going and celebrate. So I was ordering the KFC to pick up in the drive-through.

The Executive Bandit

Gangster CEO HQ

But Coming Soon to a Home Invasion Near You

Sir

I won the election because Joe Biden only got 80 million illegal votes because I signed an Executive Order making it a crime for anyone to vote for anyone but me. So I’ll be just like President Xi, my hero. Except orange, not yellow.

Donald J Trump

Nah-Nanny-Boo-Boo & Nah Leaving Neither

Trump House, Trump-ashington, United Trumps of Trump-erica

Sir

Oh, I say, rather, well, everyone thought he was the brains of our operation, £350 million on the side of the red bus and whatnot, break the Red Wall, Get Brexit Done, Oven-Ready Deal, but my new real boss told me it was either him or her. And, well, you know, the sprog and all. Though I probably should have kept him. Ah well, everything’s fine, doing a world class job of turning Great Britain into Little Englanders.

Boris Johnson

Dominic Cummings Tabanca

Number Ten Not Waving But Drowning Street

Sir

I feel deep sympathy for Donald Trump because I know how shocking it is to lose to someone you really thought you had beat coming and going. You could stop feeling sorry for the lion and feel sorry for me now.

Basdeo Panday

Formerly Lionised

Still Fighting Past the End

Sir

It’s all fake! Nobody has died! Covid19 doesn’t exist and we have the proof in two videos on Facebook, except you can’t see them because Zuckerberg censored freedom of expression. All those doctors pretending to cry for people who pretended to die is all a lie! Only sheeple can’t see the obvious truth: the Lizard Queen of England and Bill Gates, dead baby blood-drinker, have shut the world economy down to get rich and they will inject you with a microchip if you take their pretend vaccine against their planned-demic. I can’t believe there are so many people so stupid that they doubt something so obvious!

Francomen Dotish

Uncovering the UFOs

Heading for the ICU

Sir

We put up with his bulls--- for four years, what’s two measly months more? We have to keep the crackers and rednecks onside until we get Georgia and the Senate. On January 6, we’ll call him a firetrucking moron and kick his fat orange a-- back to Florida, too.

Republicans in Office

The Wrong Side

History

Sir

Black Lives Matter, my a--!

Too Many of the 70m Trump Voters

Right Here, Right Now

Smiling In Your Face

Sir

Do religious believers REALLY think I would send a morally corrupt, self-obsessed, conscienceless, wife-cheating, child-warping, ineducable, ignorant jacka-- to be my servant on Earth? Oh, wait, you thought the same thing of a Jewish carpenter and an Arab merchant, didn’t you?

God

Eternally Disappointed

Out of Sorts in Heaven

Sir

Okay, okay, it was a dog whistle and what they really hear is, “Make America SEGREGATE Again!”

Donald Trump

Still in the White House

With the Help of White Power

BC Pires is a ghostwriter. Read a longer version of this column on Saturday at www.BCPires.com