Khan heads Latin American energy group

File photo - Energy Minister Franklin Khan

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan assumed the presidency of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) when the group held its 50th meeting of ministers virtually on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Energy Ministry on Friday said TT has been a member of OLADE since its inception in 1973. It said TT has played a leading role within OLADE in the development of energy policies, within both the wider group and with specific focus on OLADE's Caribbean sub-group.

At Thursday's meeting, Khan presided over the Ministerial Political Dialogue. In this dialogue, topics such as the energy sector as the engine of post-covid19 pandemic economic recovery and the role of renewable energy in the energy matrix of member countries were discussed.

OLADE also received respective energy outlook presentations from the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency.

TT also participated in OLADE's 54th Council of Experts meeting between Tuesday and Wednesday. This meeting was chaired by the ministry's acting permanent secretary Pennelope Bradshaw-Niles.

Through OLADE, the ministry said, TT also benefits from various training programmes, has access to numerous journals and publications and is privy to energy-related data sets.