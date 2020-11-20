Cops rescue abandoned baby in Freeport

CRUEL AND INHUMANE: This photo, provided by the TTPS, shows a baby girl found abandoned in some bushes in Freeport on Thursday morning. The baby is now in the care of doctors and nurses at Couva Health Centre and is said to be in a good condition.

The day before TT joined the world in marking World Children’s Day, a baby girl was found covered in ants at a forested area in Freeport on Thursday morning.

Police said at around 11.30 am, a resident told them he had heard an infant crying in a bushy area in Beaucarro Junction.

Newsday understands PCs Ramnath, Mohit and WPC Cuffy-Joseph from the Central Division Community Relations Department were guided to the scene by a man who lived in the area and made the report.

Police said when officers found the baby she was covered in ants with her severed umbilical cord nearby and estimated the child might be only a few weeks old.

One police source close to the incident said while all the first responders did well in rescuing the child, he felt WPC Cuffy-Joseph took the lead, attributing this to “maternal instinct.”

“It’s not something you see on a routine patrol, but one of the officers there was a woman and apparently her maternal instincts kicked in...

“She was at the front in the situation and she was also the most senior person there as well, but they all kicked into action and did their part...with the help of the civilian.”

The baby was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for a check-up. A police media release said she appeared to be dehydrated but was otherwise healthy. She was kept at the health facility for observation.

Investigators said as far as they knew no one from the area was recently pregnant or reported a baby missing.

While they are still trying to find out more about the baby, they said her parents could face charges of child neglect, abandonment and possibly attempted murder, depending on the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 999 or contact the Chaguanas, Freeport or Couva Police Stations.

Freeport police are continuing enquiries.

This story was originally published with the title "Baby found abandoned in Freeport" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

