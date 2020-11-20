Chang Fong named Pt Fortin Deputy Mayor

Point Fortin Deputy Mayor Leslie Chang Fong. Photo via Point Fortin Borough Corporation's website. -

LESLIE Chang Fong is Point Fortin’s new Deputy Mayor. He was officially sworn in at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

It is Chang Fong’s second term in the council since 2016, and he is also the chairman of the corporation’s Buildings and Institutions Committee and vice-chairman of the PNM constituency executive. He said he wants Point Fortin to “stand out by leading the way in sports, culture, tourism and personal development among youth.

“I intend to support alderman Saleema Thomas as the first female Mayor of Point Fortin including all members of the 11th council. I want to ensure that good policymaking continues at a constituency level which aligns to that of the national executive of my party”.

He said he is privileged to be part of a council that “continuously fosters a harmonious and cohesive relationship with the corporation’s CEO and the administration.”

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Heriot-Watt University and is currently a first-year law student at the Institute of Law and Academic Studies.