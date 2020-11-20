Bilingual children’s book addresses migrant issues

-

AS World Children’s Day is being observed on November 20, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) will host a virtual launch of a bilingual children’s picture and colouring book named A Story of Hope, also called Un Cuento de Esperanza.

The PADF is an organisation that partners with civil society, public and private sector organisations to achieve meaningful and sustainable progress for the most vulnerable populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has been operational in TT since 2013.

In 2019, the PADF expanded its portfolio to include a two-year programme funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau for Populations, Refugees and Migration (PRM) to provide protection, assistance and sustainable solutions to vulnerable Venezuelan migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Guyana and TT, said a media release.

The Story of Hope children’s book is part of the foundation’s I am Here: Borders of Hope Campaign which began a few months ago. The book which recounts the journey of a little girl and her mother from Venezuela to Trinidad, was illustrated by local visual artist Brianna Mc Carthy. It includes a colouring section which was drawn by Neera Abigail Carrizales Ramroop, a young dual national recently returned to TT.

Also contributing to the creation of the book were Mary Cuffy, children’s book author, Kamilah Morain, deputy director of the PADF TT Hannah Katwaroo, programme manager of the PADF TT and performance poet Derron Sandy.

The children’s book describes some of the issues that are commonly experienced by migrant women and children and is intended to promote tolerance, empathy and spark discussions surrounding the topic of migration and its effects on migrants and their host countries and communities, the release said.

According to the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), there are over 16,000 registered Venezuelan migrants living in TT. This highlights a need for more informed conversations on migration and the bi-lingual children’s book provides all readers with this opportunity, the release said.

The children’s book is free, but there are limited hard copies available for distribution. After the launch, the PADF team will deliver copies to schools, community-based organisations, national libraries and bookstores across the country. The e-book will be made available online.

The live launch can be viewed on Facebook page I am Here: Borders of Hope (@iamherebordersofhope) at 6 pm on November 20.

This will be followed by a virtual book caravan that can be followed on the campaign’s social media accounts, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more info: e-mail bordersofhope@gmail.com or call (868) 235-6059/(868) 235-6057.